Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Palace Capital (LON:PCA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LON:PCA opened at GBX 327.50 ($4.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Palace Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 261 ($3.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 347.34 ($4.57). The firm has a market cap of $150.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 329.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 296.54.

In related news, insider Mickola Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £32,600 ($42,883.45).

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

