Comparing Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) & Nanoflex Power (NASDAQ:OPVS)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.5% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nanoflex Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Nanoflex Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices $6.73 billion 8.64 $341.00 million $0.48 103.60 Nanoflex Power $900,000.00 23.02 -$17.58 million N/A N/A

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Nanoflex Power.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Nanoflex Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices 5.07% 26.22% 10.69% Nanoflex Power N/A N/A -2,193.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices and Nanoflex Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices 1 17 15 0 2.42 Nanoflex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus price target of $43.44, indicating a potential downside of 12.64%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than Nanoflex Power.

Risk and Volatility

Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 3.12, suggesting that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanoflex Power has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Nanoflex Power on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles. The company provides x86 microprocessors for desktop PCs under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Threadripper, AMD A-Series, AMD FX, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD Pro A-Series processors brands; microprocessors for notebook and 2-in-1s under the AMD Ryzen processors with Radeon Vega GPUs, AMD A-Series, AMD Athlon, AMD Ryzen PRO, and AMD Pro A-Series processors brands; microprocessors for servers under the AMD EPYC and AMD Opteron brands; and chipsets under the AMD trademark. It also offers discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Embedded Radeon brands; professional graphics products under the AMD Radeon Pro and AMD FirePro graphics brands; and Radeon Instinct accelerators for servers. In addition, the company provides embedded processor solutions for interactive digital signage, casino gaming, and medical imaging under the AMD Opteron, AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series processors brands; and customer-specific solutions based on AMD's CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies, as well as semi-custom SoC products. It serves original equipment and design manufacturers, datacenters, original design manufacturers, system integrators, distributors, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Nanoflex Power

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents and their foreign counterparts. Its patented and patent-pending technologies include Gallium Arsenide based solar thin films; and organic photovoltaic materials, architectures, and fabrication processes for ultra-thin solar films offering aesthetics, such as semi-transparency and tinting, and highly flexible form factors. The company's technologies are targeted at various applications comprising portable and off-grid power generation, building applied photovoltaics, building integrated photovoltaics, space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, semi-transparent solar power generating glazing or windows, and ultra-thin solar films for automobiles or other consumer and Internet of Things application, including sensors. NanoFlex Power Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

