Financial Survey: Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) versus Sculptor Capital Management (NASDAQ:SCU)

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Hamilton Lane pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sculptor Capital Management pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hamilton Lane is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Hamilton Lane has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Sculptor Capital Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane $252.18 million 14.28 $33.57 million $1.91 36.34 Sculptor Capital Management $507.22 million 2.59 -$24.28 million $1.17 22.48

Hamilton Lane has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sculptor Capital Management. Sculptor Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Lane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.3% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.6% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Sculptor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane 18.26% 51.60% 23.77% Sculptor Capital Management -8.39% 87.04% 6.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hamilton Lane and Sculptor Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane 1 3 3 0 2.29 Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus price target of $65.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.39%. Given Hamilton Lane’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hamilton Lane is more favorable than Sculptor Capital Management.

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats Sculptor Capital Management on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, emerging growth, distressed debt, later stage, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, real estate, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It also invest in technology, healthcare, education, natural resources, energy and essential consumer goods sectors, and cleantech. The firm prefer to invest $1 million to $100 million in companies. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. It prefer to have majority stake in companies. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.