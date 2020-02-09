Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of PAG opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,713.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

