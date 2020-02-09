Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €256.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €256.00 ($297.67) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €246.00 ($286.05) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Nord/LB set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($308.14) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €312.00 ($362.79) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €237.69 ($276.38).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €274.80 ($319.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion and a PE ratio of 33.93. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €183.20 ($213.02) and a 1-year high of €286.40 ($333.02). The business has a 50-day moving average of €269.85 and a 200 day moving average of €247.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

