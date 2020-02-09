Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.08.

ING Groep stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

