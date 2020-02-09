SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SGRO. UBS Group lowered SEGRO to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 855 ($11.25) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 825 ($10.85) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 872 ($11.47).

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 907 ($11.93) on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 634.40 ($8.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 911.80 ($11.99). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 894.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 830.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

