NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.15.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $132.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $85.38 and a 12 month high of $137.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,765 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,875 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.