Reviewing TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) and IAA (NASDAQ:IAA)

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) and IAA (NYSE:IAA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.7% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of IAA shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for TravelCenters of America and IAA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TravelCenters of America 0 1 1 0 2.50 IAA 0 1 8 0 2.89

TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus target price of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.52%. IAA has a consensus target price of $50.17, suggesting a potential upside of 5.46%. Given TravelCenters of America’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TravelCenters of America is more favorable than IAA.

Profitability

This table compares TravelCenters of America and IAA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelCenters of America -0.26% -3.60% -0.66% IAA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TravelCenters of America and IAA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelCenters of America $6.23 billion 0.02 -$120.55 million ($3.20) -5.17 IAA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IAA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TravelCenters of America.

Summary

IAA beats TravelCenters of America on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 258 travel centers and under the TravelCenters of America, TA, TA Express, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brand names; and 43 standalone restaurants under the Quaker Steak & Lube brand name. The company serves trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. TravelCenters of America LLC was founded in 1992 and is based in Westlake, Ohio.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 179 salvage vehicle auction sites in the United States and Canada; and 14 locations in the United Kingdom. Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc. serves insurance companies, used vehicle dealers, rental car and fleet leasing companies, auto lenders, non-profit organizations, and the general public. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois. IAA, Inc.(NYSE:IAA) operates independently of KAR Auction Services, Inc. as of June 28, 2019.

