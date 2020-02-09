British Land (LON:BLND) Lowered to Reduce at Numis Securities

Numis Securities cut shares of British Land (LON:BLND) to a reduce rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BLND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on British Land from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 575 ($7.56) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered British Land to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded British Land to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 606 ($7.97) to GBX 661 ($8.70) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British Land currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 584.69 ($7.69).

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 559.20 ($7.36) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 595.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 567.46. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.98 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.47%.

In related news, insider Tim Score bought 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,676.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

