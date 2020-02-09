Analyzing Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) & Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 20.15% 10.46% 1.07% Old National Bancorp 25.62% 8.80% 1.22%

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Old National Bancorp pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Landmark Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Old National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $52.92 million 2.17 $10.66 million N/A N/A Old National Bancorp $929.70 million 3.32 $238.21 million $1.45 12.53

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Landmark Bancorp and Old National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Old National Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Old National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.57%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Landmark Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 29 branch offices in 23 communities across the state of Kansas. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 191 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

