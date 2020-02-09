Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Rating Increased to Add at Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) to an add rating in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 870 ($11.44) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 842 ($11.08) to GBX 921 ($12.12) in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 813.44 ($10.70).

Shares of LON:GPOR opened at GBX 937.40 ($12.33) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 892.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 783.25. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 953.60 ($12.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.85.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

