$22.09 Million in Sales Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) to post $22.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.60 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $21.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year sales of $102.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.00 million to $104.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $117.58 million, with estimates ranging from $115.90 million to $120.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTR. TheStreet lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Capstar Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

In other news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,827.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

