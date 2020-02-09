FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) to report $94.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.90 million. FB Financial reported sales of $82.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $457.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $455.30 million to $459.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $550.65 million, with estimates ranging from $544.10 million to $557.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FBK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.75. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

