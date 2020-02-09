Denny’s (DENN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Denny’s stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.08. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $23.88.
In related news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,138,057.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Denny’s Company Profile
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.
