Denny’s (DENN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Denny’s stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.08. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

In related news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,138,057.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DENN shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Earnings History for Denny`s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Denny’s to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Denny’s to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
J2 Global Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday
J2 Global Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday
TMX Group Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
TMX Group Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Assurant Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Assurant Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Hilton Hotels to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Hilton Hotels to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Chegg Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Chegg Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report