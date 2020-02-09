J2 Global (JCOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of JCOM opened at $98.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

