TMX Group (X) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

TMX Group (TSE:X) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect TMX Group to post earnings of C$1.33 per share for the quarter.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.50 million.

TSE X opened at C$124.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$116.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$112.93. TMX Group has a one year low of C$80.11 and a one year high of C$128.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on X. TD Securities lowered TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC raised their price target on TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$121.00 price target on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$121.67.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

