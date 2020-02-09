Assurant (AIZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AIZ opened at $136.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.62 and its 200 day moving average is $126.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Assurant alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.45%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Assurant news, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles John Koch sold 19,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,589,197.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,765 shares of company stock worth $2,970,236. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.