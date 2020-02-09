Hilton Hotels (HLT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Hilton Hotels to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HLT opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. Hilton Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $73.48 and a fifty-two week high of $113.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.35 and its 200-day moving average is $100.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura upped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.18.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

