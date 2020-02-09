Chegg (CHGG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -355.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98. Chegg has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chegg from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,322,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,012,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $349,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,578,171.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 782,197 shares of company stock valued at $30,669,148. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

