XPO Logistics (XPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.45. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $96.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $12,889,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 552,900 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,803. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.