Hasbro (HAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is scheduled to be releasing its Q4 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Hasbro to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $99.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.09. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $82.87 and a 12-month high of $126.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.65%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

