Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AINV. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Apollo Investment from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Apollo Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.40.

AINV stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $42,932.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,299.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 15.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

