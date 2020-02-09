Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BANC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Banc of California from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley cut Banc of California from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $850.26 million, a P/E ratio of 547.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,596.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $177,339.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Banc of California by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Banc of California by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Banc of California by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

