MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MMA Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMAC opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. MMA Capital has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 38.76 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter. MMA Capital had a net margin of 92.91% and a return on equity of 23.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MMA Capital by 1,682.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 187,772 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MMA Capital during the fourth quarter worth $895,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MMA Capital by 21.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,737 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MMA Capital during the third quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of MMA Capital during the second quarter worth $474,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

