General Motors (NYSE:GM) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on General Motors from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

