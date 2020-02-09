Sirius XM’s (SIRI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SIRI. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from to in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.94.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $5,023,008.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,690,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,863,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Frear sold 222,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,198.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,409,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,049.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,335,751 shares of company stock worth $9,348,039 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 10.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 12.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 305,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 33,522 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Sirius XM by 24.8% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 31.5% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

