Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Strattec Security in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a $38.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of STRT opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $94.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59.
Strattec Security Company Profile
Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
