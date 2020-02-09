Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Strattec Security in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of STRT opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $94.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRT. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 5.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 287,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Strattec Security in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

