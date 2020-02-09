Akazoo’s (SONG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Noble Financial currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Akazoo in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

SONG opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12. Akazoo has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.87 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Akazoo will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akazoo stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Akazoo at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akazoo Company Profile

Akazoo SA operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis.

