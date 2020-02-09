Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Emmis Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Emmis Communications alerts:

Emmis Communications stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Emmis Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Emmis Communications had a net margin of 85.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $10.74 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 11,800 shares of Emmis Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $54,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,845.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emmis Communications stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.73% of Emmis Communications worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emmis Communications Company Profile

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Emmis Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmis Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.