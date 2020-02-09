TheStreet Upgrades Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alico from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.87. Alico has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.58.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter. Alico had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 34.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

In other Alico news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 7,588 shares of Alico stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $254,805.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 1,412 shares of Alico stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $47,895.04. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $335,970 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alico by 329.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alico by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alico by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Alico by 11.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alico by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 96,490 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

