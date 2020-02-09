PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PCSB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of PCSB Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of PCSB opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. PCSB Financial has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $20.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $354.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCSB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 33.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

