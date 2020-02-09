SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:SIF opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.88.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

