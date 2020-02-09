IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of IEC Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of IEC stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. IEC Electronics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in IEC Electronics by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in IEC Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IEC Electronics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IEC Electronics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

