Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from to in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $446,324.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 323,365 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 743,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,157,000 after purchasing an additional 118,563 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,633,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 77,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 74,505 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

