Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to at Piper Sandler

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from to in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2020 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $705.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $862.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $864.22 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $578.61 and a fifty-two week high of $893.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $859.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $818.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

