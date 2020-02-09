Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FLL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Full House Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Full House Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Full House Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of FLL opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

In other news, Director Craig W. Thomas purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,546.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Full House Resorts stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 105,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Full House Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

