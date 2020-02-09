Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Nomura

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price upped by Nomura from to in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RRR has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.11.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 261,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

