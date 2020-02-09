Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LPG. DNB Markets raised Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dorian LPG from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Shares of LPG stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $985,882.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $45,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,193.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,422 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.