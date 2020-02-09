Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Prudential Financial Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $94.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.80. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

