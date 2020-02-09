Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Norbord Inc Cut by Raymond James (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Norbord in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OSB. CIBC boosted their target price on Norbord from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norbord from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

OSB opened at C$40.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.16. Norbord has a twelve month low of C$26.31 and a twelve month high of C$42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.16.

In other news, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total transaction of C$700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,292 shares in the company, valued at C$955,220.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

