Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Brill now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.06). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.17 EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $118.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.20. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $158.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.31.

In related news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,815,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,474,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 678,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,131,000 after buying an additional 220,668 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,222,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 405,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after buying an additional 317,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

