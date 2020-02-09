Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Silgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Silgan alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of SLGN opened at $31.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.44. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Silgan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,045,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 106,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 81,920 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Silgan by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.