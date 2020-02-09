Piper Sandler Weighs in on Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SONA)

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman expects that the bank will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.03 million for the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

SONA stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $384.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.93. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 12.9% in the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 568,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,409 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 174.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 184,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 117,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

