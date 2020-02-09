Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Price

Headlines about Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Barnes & Noble Education earned a media sentiment score of -1.55 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $29,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

