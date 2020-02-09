Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Unum Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UNM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE:UNM opened at $29.46 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 72.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.