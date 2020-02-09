General Motors (NYSE:GM) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -1.14

News articles about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. General Motors earned a coverage optimism score of -1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

NYSE GM opened at $33.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

