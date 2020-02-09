Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Werner Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WERN. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $40.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3,230.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1,223.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

