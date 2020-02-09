SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SPY earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of XSPY stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. SPY has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

SPY Company Profile

SPY Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes sunglasses, goggles, prescription frames, and branded apparel and accessories for the action sports, snow sports, and lifestyle markets. The company offers various product categories, including Happy Lens, fashion sunglasses, women-specific sunglasses, performance sport sunglasses, unisex prescription eyewear frames, snow sport goggles, and motocross goggles.

