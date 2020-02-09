FY2019 EPS Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HALO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

HALO opened at $19.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.94 and a beta of 2.16. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,023,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33,253.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 137,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 105,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

